"Home Alone" on the big screen with a live symphony orchestra

What is Christmas if you haven't watched "Home Alone"? This time, however, we won't be watching it on the couch at home. On the second day of Christmas, December 26, 2026, the most beloved family comedy will be shown on the big screen in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, and the Oscar-nominated music by John Williams will be performed live by the children's choir "Thalasamcheta" and a large symphony orchestra.

The global cinema-concert phenomenon, which has sold out venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London and the O2 Universum in Prague, comes to Sofia for the first time at the invitation of BG Sound Stage.

THE ETERNAL CHRISTMAS MAGIC, REBORN LIVE



„Home Alone in Concert“ is a spectacular visual and audio masterpiece that combines the timeless humor of the 1990 film with the power and elegance of live symphonic music.

We will watch the entire film on a giant screen, while virtuoso musicians breathe life into every comic moment. From Kevin's dizzying whites with “Wet Bandits“ to the world-famous Christmas anthems Somewhere in My Memory and Star of Bethlehem - we are waiting for an experience that will make us laugh again.

It is this combination of humor and warmth that makes “Home Alone“ a Christmas tradition for different generations. The movie concert is an invitation to both those who know the lines by heart and children who have yet to discover Kevin's adventures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzYLiC2Lnfw

THE GENIUS BEHIND THE MELODIES: JOHN WILLIAMS



The music of the winner of 5 “Oscar“ awards and over 50 nominations - John Williams (creator of the eternal themes for Harry Potter, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park) will come to life on the stage in Sofia. His soundtrack for “Home Alone“ has been carrying the cheerful mood around Christmas for decades and has literally become a symbol of the festive spirit around the world.

Take your family, invite friends and everyone who wants to laugh – on December 26, 2026, in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture.

Olya Al-Ahmed