The annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists will be held in Plovdiv for the first time

The annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists will be presented for the first time in Plovdiv. The ceremony begins at 11:00 on October 31 at the Boris Hristov House of Culture.

So far, the awards have been presented in Sofia. The ceremony in Plovdiv is part of the program on the occasion of 100 years of organized journalistic movement in the city.

Jubilee program in Plovdiv

The initiators of the celebrations are the Plovdiv branches of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists “Glas“, “Europress“, “Maritsa“ and “Filipopol“. The program includes events dedicated to generations of journalists, publicists, editors and publishers who contributed to the development of the printed word, radio and television.

On October 30, the installation “Journalist“ was opened on “Journalist“ Square. The space is located in front of the buildings of Radio Plovdiv and BNT – Plovdiv. The author of the work is the sculptor Atanas Karadechev, and the project is by the architects Ilko Nikolov and Kiril Mavrov.

“We chose to have it in the form of an open newspaper, because journalism started with the print media“, Ekaterina Kyuchukova, member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists and chairwoman of the “Filipopol“ association, told the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to her, the names of Hristo G. Danov, Joakim Gruev, Nayden Gerov, Zahari Stoyanov and Ivan Vazov, as well as Plovdiv journalists and public figures such as Luka Govedarov, Nedko Kableshkov and Khariton Genadiev are written on the installation. Kyuchukova pointed out that they have contributed to the development of journalism not only in Plovdiv and the region, but also throughout the country.

Distinctions for Plovdiv journalists

On October 30, awards were presented to Plovdiv journalists on the occasion of the anniversary in the Episcopal Basilica of Philippopolis. The distinctions are part of the two-day program, the culmination of which is the national ceremony of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists.

Plovdiv is associated with early stages of the development of Bulgarian journalism. In the city, Dr. Ivan Bogorov edited the “Journal of Science, Craft and Trade“, and Hristo G. Danov founded the newspaper “Maritsa“ after the Liberation. From Plovdiv, Zahari Stoyanov also publishes the newspaper “Borba“, through which he defends and popularizes the idea of Unification.

The annual awards of the Union of Bulgarians will be presented on the eve of the Day of the People's Awakeners - November 1.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, plovdiv24.bg