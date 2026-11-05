Al Jourgensen comments on the dispute between Hetfield and Metallica

Al Jourgensen of Ministry commented on James Hetfield's remarks that Metallica concerts are not a place for political messages. He did not criticize the band for choosing to maintain a neutral stance, but questioned the reasons behind this caution.

“Every artist should do what they feel comfortable with,” Jourgensen told Consequence. According to him, Metallica has taken positions on various issues in the past, but now appears to be in a period when it prefers not to engage politically. “I'm not going to join the people who say, ‘You have to take a stand right now,’” he added.

At the same time, the Ministry frontman said he would like musicians to feel freer to express their views without fearing that they would alienate a significant part of their audience. “What are they worried about? More royalties?” Jourgensen asked, noting that Metallica has already accumulated substantial earnings.

He linked this fear to broader pressure on artists and said that the media and the government operate in an environment that encourages silence. “We are being silenced. I'm not being silenced,” Jourgensen said, explaining that his long career and financial independence allow him to continue speaking openly.

How the dispute began

Hetfield made the controversial statement on October 10 during Metallica's concert at the “Sphere” in Las Vegas. He thanked fans for traveling and spending money to attend the show, then said that Metallica was not there “to influence” the audience with political messages.

The frontman did not mention any specific names, but his words came against the backdrop of the dispute surrounding Macklemore and Ed Sheeran. Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran's tour after making pro-Palestinian statements during a concert. The case turned the question of whether musicians should use the stage to express political positions into one of the most discussed issues in the music business.

“Metallica's agenda is love, energy and heavy music,” Hetfield told the audience. For years, he has said that he prefers music to unite people rather than politics divide them. Nevertheless, the band's songs often address war, power and social conflicts.

Different approaches, the same stage

Jourgensen's position is particularly notable given Ministry's history. The band has used political and social themes in its lyrics for decades, and its new album Hate To Go (Take Out or Delivery) has been presented as its final one. Ministry's farewell tour includes a European leg in the spring of 2027.

Metallica continues its series of concerts at the “Sphere,” which is scheduled to run until March 13, 2027. Thus, both bands will remain active onstage, but with clearly different approaches to politics: Ministry makes it part of its message, while Metallica insists that a concert should be a space for disconnecting from conflicts outside.

Sources: concerts.consequence.net, sfchronicle.com, loudersound.com