Stars, Premieres and Surprises for 40 Years of Kinomania (VIDEO)

The 40th edition of Kinomania has begun, offering Bulgarian audiences encounters with some of the most interesting titles in contemporary world cinema, special screenings and appearances by renowned directors. The anniversary programme places an emphasis both on major film productions and on issues such as freedom, violence, human responsibility and the challenges facing contemporary society.

Among the main events are screenings of films by Cristian Mungiu and Andrey Zvyagintsev in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The organisers stress that the two productions address painful issues in today’s world and deserve to be experienced on the big screen before a large audience.

One of the special guests at this year’s edition will be British documentary filmmaker and film historian Mark Cousins, known for his extensive research into the history of the seventh art. He will present his new project “A History of Documentary Cinema”, consisting of 16 chapters.

On 25 November, viewers will be able to see two chapters dedicated to cinema in the 1980s – the decade in which the history of Kinomania began. On 26 November, the section on the 1960s will be presented before the screening of the film “Everybody Loves Bill Murray”. Cousins is also well known to film enthusiasts for the documentary series “The Story of Film: An Odyssey”.

A Strong French Presence in the Anniversary Programme

An important part of the 40th edition of Kinomania is the 16th French Film Festival, organised jointly with the French Institute in Bulgaria. It will take place from 16 to 30 November in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Blagoevgrad.

The programme was presented by Luc Levy of the French Institute, who addressed journalists and partners in Bulgarian. He stressed that the selection includes both films from the major international festivals in Cannes and Venice and titles intended for a wide audience.

“What do we do when faced with a lie or violence? Do we remain silent, do we accept the situation, or do we find the courage to resist?”, Luc Levy asked while presenting the main themes that unite some of this year’s French productions.

The French festival will open on 16 November at 7:00 p.m. in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture with “The Phantom of the Opera” by Alexandre Castagnetti. The contemporary adaptation offers a romantic story filled with mystery and fantasy, taking viewers into the world of the Paris Opera. The leading roles are played by Deva Cassel and Romain Duris.

Among the more serious titles is “The Fjord” by Cristian Mungiu, which explores family relationships, upbringing and the clash between different systems of values.

Another highlight is the film dedicated to French teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed in 2020. The production raises questions about the dangers of disinformation on social media, social tensions and the importance of critical thinking.

The issue of violence against women is also present in the French selection. On 27 November, a meeting is scheduled with a French specialist working at a support centre for women who have experienced violence.

Luc Levy paid particular attention to “Minotaur” by Andrey Zvyagintsev. The action takes place in Russia in 2022, following the beginning of the war against Ukraine. The protagonist is a successful businessman whose personal and professional lives gradually fall apart when he is faced with the need to choose employees to be sent to the front.

According to Levy, the film presents not only the personal drama of one man, but also a broader picture of Russian society, marked by fear, corruption and violence. The production raises the question of personal responsibility in a society in which violence is gradually becoming the norm.

Among the special events is a screening of “De Gaulle” by Antonin Baudry – a large-scale historical production in two parts, dedicated to General Charles de Gaulle’s refusal to accept France’s defeat in 1940 and the beginning of the “Free France” movement.

Luc Levy drew a parallel between the historical events and the war in Ukraine, stressing the continuing relevance of the themes of resistance, freedom and national independence.

The two parts of the film will be shown on 22 November at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the Slaveykov Hall of the French Institute under the patronage of the French Ambassador to Bulgaria, Marie Dumoulin.

Among the other French titles, the organisers also highlighted “The Good Soldier” by Stéphane Brizé, starring Alba Rohrwacher and Vincent Lindon.

Polish Cinema Also with a Special Programme

The anniversary edition of Kinomania is also expanding its cooperation with the Polish Institute in Sofia. Its director, Małgorzata Heyduk-Kromek, presented the “KinoTeka” initiative, which this year will include two strands – contemporary Polish productions and classic films.

The “KinoTeka Nowa” programme will focus on the problems faced by young people, the search for identity and the difficulties of entering adulthood. Among the titles is “A Good Home”, which explores the issue of domestic violence and psychological manipulation.

As part of “KinoTeka Classic”, three films by legendary Polish director Andrzej Wajda will be shown, marking the year dedicated to his work.

Special attention will be paid to “Afterimages” – a film which, according to Heyduk-Kromek, raises questions about freedom, political repression and the true meaning of peace.

Screenings from the “KinoTeka” programme begin on 23 November at the House of Cinema, with admission free and all screenings starting at 7:00 p.m.

With its diversity of contemporary productions, historical dramas, documentary cinema and international partnerships, the 40th edition of Kinomania is marking its anniversary with a programme that combines great cinema with socially significant themes.