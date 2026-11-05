Ministry release their final album after 45 years

Ministry have released “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)“ – the 17th and final studio album in the history of the American industrial metal band. The record came out on October 30 and marks the beginning of the final stage of the career of Al Jourgensen, who has led the project since its formation in Chicago in 1981.

“It’s time for me to leave,“ Jourgensen tells The Associated Press. He adds that he does not want Ministry to repeat the usual scenario in which a band announces a final tour and then returns to the stage. In his words, 45 years are enough, and the next generation should carry forward the messages the band has been delivering for decades.

The final record brings together different eras

The album contains 10 songs, including “Crickets,“ “Voices of Hate,“ “Clown Car,“ “We Hate,“ “Delete,“ “Singularity“ and “Burned Out.“ The final composition, “We’re Still Here,“ features Paul “Iain“ Barker – bassist and Jourgensen’s longtime partner in Ministry and Revolting Cocks. Barker was a member of the band between 1986 and 2004.

Jourgensen describes “Hate To Go“ as a summary of different aspects of Ministry’s sound – hardcore, ambient music, heavy guitars and social commentary. The themes include political power, social tension, social media and artificial intelligence. The song “Singularity“ explores the idea of a moment when artificial intelligence could surpass human capabilities.

The end will come after the farewell tour

The album’s release is not Ministry’s immediate final concert. The farewell world tour begins in April 2027 with dates in Europe, after which the band will continue with concerts in North America.

The official end is scheduled for October 30, 2027 – exactly one year after the album’s release. Ministry will then perform a major concert in Los Angeles with guest musicians whose names have not yet been announced. After that, Jourgensen plans to retire from the stage and devote himself to a life outside the music industry.

Sources: apnews.com, pitchfork.com, musicradar.com