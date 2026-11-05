Like Maria Callas: Sonya Yoncheva receives rave reviews for her debut as Medea at the Metropolitan Opera (VIDEO)

Sonya Yoncheva appeared as Medea for the first time on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York and received strong reviews from specialist critics. Luigi Cherubini’s opera is the Bulgarian soprano’s 13th leading role at the prestigious American theatre, while Yoncheva is approaching her 100th performance there. According to a publication by Sega, she is the Bulgarian artist with the most roles and performances in the institution’s history.

“There is currently no more compelling artist on the Metropolitan Opera stage than Sonya Yoncheva,” writes David Salazar in Operawire. The critic describes her performance as one of the strongest solo portrayals seen on the theatre’s stage, highlighting the singer’s physical presence and expressiveness.

Medea is among the most difficult roles in the operatic repertoire. It requires vocal technique to be combined with dramatic intensity, as the heroine moves from love and tenderness to rage and revenge.

Sonya Yoncheva performed the role for the first time in 2020 at the Berlin State Opera, in the original French version. In the New York production, the opera is performed in Italian. It was precisely her Berlin portrayal that critics compared with Maria Callas’s interpretation, which has become the historic benchmark for the role.

Ingeborg Waltenberger of Online Merker wrote at the time that Yoncheva could be described as the best contemporary performer of Medea. Manuel Brug of Die Welt emphasised that the Bulgarian does not imitate Callas but creates her own interpretation of the character.

Vocal power and theatrical expressiveness

Following her New York debut, critics once again highlighted the combination of Sonya Yoncheva’s voice and stage presence. Susan Stempeski of Bachtrack writes that from the moment she appears, the singer commands the stage with her vocal power and dramatic presence, and her performance could become a standard.

Rick Perdian of the New York Classical Review draws attention to the details in her interpretation. According to him, Yoncheva’s vocal colours move from warmth to icy anger, while powerful moments alternate with subtle psychological characterisation. Jay Nordlinger of The New Criterion adds that the singer is at once a convincing actress and vocalist, leaving nothing unacted or unsung.

During the 2026–2027 season, Sonya Yoncheva has several more performances as Medea at the Metropolitan Opera – on November 7, 10, 13 and 19. The production also features Michael Spyres as Jason, Victoria Karkacheva as Neris, Elena Villan as Glauce and Alexandros Stavrakakis as Creon, with Carlo Rizzi conducting.

Before her New York debut, the opera star also performed the leading role in La vestale in Berlin. By the end of the year, she is due to make her stage debut in Manon Lescaut at Zurich Opera and appear in an opera gala at Teatro San Carlo in Naples with Plácido Domingo.

On December 20, her personal project “One Light” will take place in Sofia. The immersive Christmas gala at Arena 8888 will bring together 300 artists, and the programme includes popular songs from different countries and scenes from the ballet The Nutcracker.