Mabel Lowe, the eldest daughter of actor Chad Lowe, has spoken out publicly following the death of her 13-year-old sister Fiona. Mabel, 17, posted childhood photos of the two girls on Instagram and wrote: “I love you so much, Fiona“.

In her message, she said she would honor her sister forever and cherish her memory. Mabel added that she hopes Fiona has found peace. The post is her first public reaction since the tragedy.

Family confirms death on September 29

Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter confirmed the death of their daughter on September 29, 2026. In a statement, the family described Fiona as a “loving, intelligent and creative girl“ who loved to dance. The family also said she was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents, and asked for prayers and privacy.

Fiona was the second of three daughters born to Chad Lowe and Kim Painter. The family also has a daughter, Mabel, and a younger daughter, Nikisi.

Cause of death was later determined

After the initial announcement, the family did not disclose the cause of death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled the death a suicide. Details of the manner of death have not been released.

In a statement, Fiona's family recommended calling 988 for people experiencing mental health crisis or needing support.

Sources: Page Six, Los Angeles Times, ABC News