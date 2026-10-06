Dream Grandma: Nelly Sano told about her granddaughter Beatrice and her family

Nelly Sano's granddaughter – Beatrice, walked at 11 months, and today she confidently expresses her opinion and gives instructions to her loved ones. Sano talked about her large family and her role as a grandmother in the show “Na kafe“.

“She walked early – at 11 months. And as she was silent, she suddenly started explaining to us in whole sentences who should do what and how to do it. She gives serious commands“, Nelly Sano said.

The little girl's character was also evident during car trips. “We get in the car and she says: “Grandma, drive your car!“ Literally in that tone“, shared Sano.

Beatrice is already looking for the stage

According to Alexander Sano, Beatrice has a musical talent, and the family is considering which musical instrument to direct her to. Nelly Sano said that her granddaughter is looking for an opportunity to perform in front of an audience herself.

“She wants the stage – she steps on it and starts”, said Sano. According to her, Beatrice does not need much prompting when she has to stand under the lights.

Ivo Karamanski dreamed of many children

Nelly Sano also speaks fondly of her son Ivo Karamanski, whom she describes as a wonderful father. According to her, he had wanted a big family for a long time.

“He is really obsessed with Beatrice. He always told me that he wanted to have a big family with many children“, she said.

Ivo Karamanski loved to cook for his loved ones. For him, not only the process of preparing the food was important, but also the moment when everyone gathered around the table.

Nelly Sano has two children - Ivo and Ava. Her daughter is interested in psychology and philosophical sciences and, according to her mother, has already made a decision about the direction in which she wants to develop.

“Mom, I have already made a decision. This is my choice. Period“, Sano quotes Ava as saying.

Интериорният дизайн започнал като хоби

Освен за семейството си Нели Сано разказа и за интереса си към интериорния дизайн. Заниманието започнало като хоби, но постепенно се превърнало в професионална посока. През 2014 г. тя е споделила, че учи интериорен дизайн.

„Усетих, че това е нещо, което ми носи много удоволствие, удовлетворение, щастие, заряд, не ме уморява“, каза Сано.

В края на разговора тя определи децата си като най-ценната част от живота си: „Децата са ми най-хубавият подарък.“

Източник: marica.bg