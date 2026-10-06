Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrated His Birthday in New York (PHOTOS)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the football player's 37th birthday with dinner at Torrisi restaurant in New York's SoHo neighborhood. The two arrived together and were photographed holding hands.

Swift chose a black midi dress with lace trim, thin-strap shoes and a black leather bomber jacket. Kelce wore a black vest, black pants and leather shoes. Their coordinated looks were all in black.

Dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant

Located on Mulberry Street in SoHo, Torrisi is an Italian restaurant co-founded by restaurateur Mario Carbone. The establishment is set to receive a Michelin star in 2023.

The couple's appearance in New York City comes a few months after their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Since the ceremony, the couple has continued to attract attention with their public appearances and coordinated outfits.

Kelsey Praises Swift's Song About Cleveland

On September 30, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason discussed their relationship on the podcast “New Heights“ the song “Cleveland!“, dedicated to the football player's hometown. “Cleveland is in a great moment!“, said Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce added that he and his wife Kylie often listened to the song at home and described it as “amazing“. The video for the composition includes personal footage of Taylor Swift and her husband during a trip to Cleveland.

Sources: people.com