Kylie Jenner becomes an actress: She got her first big role

Kylie Jenner will take her first big step into feature films and television with a leading role in the thriller “Bachelorette Weekend“ on Hulu. In the series, she will play a bride who is found dead in a swimming pool during her bachelorette party, and her closest friends become the main suspects.

The plot is briefly described as follows: „The bride-to-be's weekend turns into a deadly mystery when she is found dead in a swimming pool, and her closest friends become suspects.“ The story will arrange the events surrounding the murder, with Kylie Jenner's character set as the central figure around whom the investigation is built.

The project is based on an unpublished novel

„Bachelorette Weekend“ is a television adaptation of an unpublished novel by Flora Collins. Lauren Oliver, known for her books "Before I Fall," "Panic," and the "Delirium" trilogy, created the series and is working on the script.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian will serve as executive producers. Oliver and Aaron Kaplan have also joined the team, and the production is being developed by Kapital Entertainment and 20th Television. The project was offered to Hulu under Kardashian's original agreement with 20th Television.

According to Deadline, the series is close to a full-season order, but Hulu has not yet officially announced a premiere date, filming schedule or the rest of the cast. This means that the project is in an advanced stage of development, but details about its implementation are yet to be confirmed.

Jenner has only played herself

Kylie Jenner's previous appearances on screen have been in roles that are close to her public image. She starred in “Ocean's Bandits“ and this year she also appeared in Charlie X's mockumentary project “The Moment“, where she again plays a version of herself.

With “Bachelorette Weekend“ Kylie will play a fictional character for the first time. The role requires her to be part of a mystery in which her character is killed early on, but she is present to reconstruct the events leading up to her death.

In contrast, her sister Kim Kardashian has been building an acting career for some time now. She stars in and executive produces the Hulu legal drama “All’s Fair“, as well as several other series, while also producing other television and film projects. The sisters also continue to be part of the reality series “The Kardashians“, whose eighth season is set to begin on October 8.