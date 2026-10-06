95-Year-Old William Shatner Scare People With Risky Driving on Los Angeles Road

Hollywood star William Shatner was filmed driving his Porsche SUV in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles while his two Dobermans were in the car. According to an eyewitness quoted by „Daily Mail“, the 95-year-old actor was driving at high speed, ran through several „Stop“ signs and made an illegal turn while trying to merge onto the freeway.

The witness claims that the maneuver forced another driver to slam on the brakes. The driver was then seen gesturing and yelling at Shatner's car. The published photos show the actor with a cell phone close to his ear, but the footage itself does not prove that he was using the phone while the car was in motion.

Chaotic footage of William Shatner, 95, driving erratically... as alarmed eyewitness says actor sped through stop signs and made dramatic maneuver that nearly caused crash https://t.co/jFeF4mT4U8 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 5, 2026

After the alleged incident, William Shatner pulled over outside the Denise Johnson Originals wig shop. While he was running errands, his two Dobermans remained in the car. At one point, the actor leaned over to pet and kiss one of the dogs before continuing his journey.

Representatives for the "Star Trek" star did not respond to a request for comment on the eyewitness's claims. The publication did not report any arrests or charges in connection with the incident.

During a appearance at the Calgary Expo in April, the actor recounted an incident from his “Star Trek“ years when he was pulled over for speeding. He explained that he was rushing to a film set at Vasquez Rocks in Los Angeles County, where he was supposed to be on call at 4:00 a.m. William Shatner was dressed as Captain Kirk and initially feared he would be arrested.

“He raised his hand in a Vulcan salute and said, “Live long and prosper,““, Shatner said of the officer's reaction.

Despite his age, the actor continues to work. On September 20, Shatner took the stage at Riot Fest in Chicago with his band The *uckers, becoming the oldest performer in the festival's history.

William Shatner turned 95 in March. Earlier this year, he also dismissed rumors of a brain cancer diagnosis, saying: “I'm as healthy as a crow. You don't have to worry.“