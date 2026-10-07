Emrah Storaro and Aylan are preparing the "most brutal convoy in Europe" for their wedding

The wedding day of Emrah Storaro and Aylan came with lavish preparations, a decorated hall and the promise of an impressive convoy. The pop-folk singer and his beloved are expected to gather relatives, friends and relatives for their big celebration.

Emrah has already announced that he is organizing „the most brutal convoy in Europe“ for his wedding. The interest in the car procession is enhanced by the luxury cars that were also present at the couple's previous celebrations.

The celebrations began with an engagement in 2025.

Emrah and Aylyan got engaged in August 2025 in the village of Podayva, Razgrad region, where the future bride is from. The celebration was attended by the singer's father Tony Storaro and his older brother Fiki.

Among the cars then were “Ferrari“, “Lamborghini“, “Mercedes“ and BMW. Aylan attracted attention with several lavish outfits, crowns and jewelry, and among the traditional elements were necklaces of money for the newlyweds.

Aylan also went through the henna ritual

After the engagement, the couple also organized a henna celebration. Aylan first appeared in an ivory dress with gold details, and later put on a green dress with a voluminous skirt, a long train and gold elements.

The celebration was spent with music and dancing, and among the special performers was Sofi Marinova. Now the attention is focused on the actual wedding, the visions of the newlyweds, the guests and the cars that will participate in the promised convoy.

Source: marica.bg