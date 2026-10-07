Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027 in Burgas

The Czech Republic will not participate in “Eurovision 2027“, which will be held in Burgas. The decision is made by the public broadcaster Česká televize and is related to current changes in the operator's budget.

“In 2027, we will not see the Czech flag on stage“, the television said. They specified that the contest is a large-scale project with high demands on the program, production and organization, and against the backdrop of budget adjustments, a decision was made not to participate in the Czech Republic.

Česká televize will not purchase the rights to broadcast the contest either. The operator does not rule out a return in the future, but does not specify a specific year. „We look at each contest individually and therefore we do not want to speculate on when Česká televize will participate again“, the television said.

Financial pressure on public service media

The European Broadcasting Union also commented on the withdrawal. The organization said it regretted the decision, but understood the difficulties that public service broadcasters face due to limited budgets and rising costs.

Czech Television thanked the performers and viewers for their support for the country in the contest. They stressed that „Eurovision“ remains an important music platform and expressed hope that the Czech Republic will appear on the stage again.

Burgas to host the contest in May

„Eurovision 2027“ will be held in Burgas. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the final will be on May 15, 2027. The host country is Bulgaria after DARA won with the song “Banagaranga“ at this year's edition in Vienna.

The withdrawal of the Czech Republic is another decision that changes the list of participants. Ireland has already announced that it will not participate due to Israel's presence in the contest and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Spain is also considering the possibility of skipping the edition for the same reason, with the final decision being related to the position of the Spanish public broadcaster.

Source: plovdiv24.bg