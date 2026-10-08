Tsetsi Krasimirova chose a life in nature over glamour and parties

Far from the worldly vanity and the big city, Tsetsi Krasimirova has chosen a life in nature in the USA. The former model lives on a ranch surrounded by mountains in New Mexico, is engaged in gardening and grows her own vegetables.

The change came after the end of her marriage to Michael Strumaitis. The two married in 2019 in a lavish ceremony in Spain. Krasimirova has indicated that over time she realized that this lifestyle was not her world. The ex-spouses remained on good terms, but have now gone their separate ways.

From high society to the ranch

After returning to Bulgaria to collect some of her belongings, Krasimirova finally moved to the United States. There, she has focused her daily life on more ordinary activities and taking care of the home and farm.

She grows vegetables and takes care of several rescued animals. Krasimirova is known for her attitude towards stray dogs and cats and, according to the publication, often adopts animals in need of homes.

The change also affects her appearance. After about 15 years with silicone implants, she decided to remove them. “Now I feel much better, lighter and I wanted to be natural“, says Krasimirova. She adds that she no longer worries about other people's opinions and does not miss expensive clothes and noisy parties.

Семейството до нея

В новия си живот в Америка Красимирова е близо до дъщеря си Джудит и до партньора си Джулиър. Джудит е единственото ѝ дете и е родена в Барселона, когато майка ѝ е била на 18 години.

The current period comes after years marked by difficult experiences, health problems and security threats. Among the most traumatic events in Krasimirova's life remains the shooting in Amsterdam, in which Konstantin Dimitrov - Samokovetsa died. She was wounded in the head, and the bullet passed close to her eye. Doctors have described it as an exceptional chance that her vision was preserved.

Today, Krasimirova presents her new daily life as simpler and calmer. Instead of the catwalk, luxury and social events, she has chosen a garden, mountains and caring for animals.

Source: marica.bg