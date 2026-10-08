Toni Braxton celebrated her 59th birthday with a black transparent bodysuit, high heels and a message that age is not a reason to give up on your self-confidence. The singer posted a series of photos on October 7, the year she was born in 1967, and attracted many congratulations from fans.

“Every fold. Every wrinkle. If it were up to me… I still feel sexy. I'm almost 60 today! Happy birthday to me“, Braxton wrote in her post.

Послание за възрастта

Фотосесията показва певицата в смел сценичен образ, а акцентът в текста ѝ е върху приемането на промените във външността. През 2024 г. Бракстън заяви пред Entertainment Tonight, че иска да насърчи жените да приемат възрастта си и да не се страхуват от остаряването.

Реакциите под новите снимки бяха предимно поздравителни. Сред коментиралите беше Тина Ноулс, която определи Бракстън като „вечно млада“ и „винаги красива“.

Рождените дни като лична традиция

This isn't the first time Toni Braxton has celebrated her birthday with a daring photoshoot. At 56, she posted a photo that attracted attention with her almost completely naked image, and for her 57th birthday, she chose the message “Fifty Fine“. The new series continues this personal tradition, but this time it is accompanied by a direct message about the self-esteem of women in their late 50s.

Braxton is one of the recognizable voices of modern rhythm and blues. Her career has spanned more than 30 years, and among her most famous songs are “Un-Break My Heart“, “Breathe Again“ and “You’re Makin’ Me High“. She is the winner of seven “Grammy“ awards.

With her new photo shoot, the singer celebrated not only her birthday, but also her latest public statement that self-confidence should not have an age limit.

Source: people.com