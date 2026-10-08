Doctor Hannah Kane, who served Queen Camilla and other members of the British royal family, has been found dead at her home in Dursingham, Norfolk. Her husband Mark Kane, 45, has been arrested and charged with her murder. He has not pleaded not guilty to the charge and remains in custody.

The incident took place at the family home, which is about a mile from King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Sandringham estate. According to evidence presented to the court, Hannah Kane was hosting a children's sleepover party when she suffered “a severe blow to the right side of the head“. Another injury, possibly related to a neck compression, was also reported.

Mark Kane appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court, where he confirmed his identity, address and date of birth. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at King's Lynn Crown Court on October 8. No motive for the death has been given and the charge has not been proven.

“We are at a very early stage of this investigation and are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman's death,” said Detective Inspector Alix Wright. She urged anyone with information to contact investigators.

Kane was known professionally as Dr Hannah Terry and worked as a GP. According to Page Six, she was among the doctors who cared for members of the royal family during their stay at Sandringham.

Colleagues, patients and residents of the area have left flowers in her memory. Clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner, who worked with Kane, described her as “an incredible doctor and an incredible person, really lovely and very warm-hearted“. She added: “Everyone is completely shocked.“

Hannah Kane's family have been informed of the incident and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. The palace has not yet made a public comment.