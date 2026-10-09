Eleonora after breaking up with Chris in "The Farm": I did him a favor, he now has someone by his side

Eleonora Kabakchieva described her breakup with Kristian as inevitable and stated that the two are already taking different paths. The accountant spoke about their relationship during her guest appearance on “Before Lunch“ on bTV, after ending their engagement in “The Farm“.

“I don't regret anything, that's who I am, I'm temperamental“, said Eleonora. However, she admitted that she regrets some of her words and tone towards Kristian. According to her, the isolation and tension in “The Farm“ have intensified the emotions, but have helped her see the problems in the relationship more clearly.

Eleanor cited the differences in their character and behavior as the reason for the separation. According to her, Chris is not proactive enough, does not consider others and does not have the leadership qualities that she expects from her partner. She also stated that she realized things about him on “The Farm“ that she had not seen outside of the show.

The two met on “The Bachelor“, but Eleanor explained that their meetings there were brief. After the show, they did not live together, as Christian went to Bali and spent a long time there. She described her decision to accept his marriage proposal as hasty.

“The separation was going to happen anyway“, said Eleonora. She added that in “The Farm“ she began to better understand the accumulated dissatisfaction and the reasons for the conflicts between them.

According to Eleonora, Christian has moved on with his life and has someone by his side. “I feel like I did this boy a favor by giving him the freedom to continue his path“, she said, explaining why she didn't look for him after the separation.

Eleonora also talked about the engagement ring. It was given for repair, and after that the two did not maintain contact. That's why she doesn't know where he is, but she assumes he's staying with Christian.

She herself stated that she doesn't have a new partner yet and that a new relationship would be difficult. Eleonora said that she had learned lessons from their relationship and would no longer make significant compromises with herself.

“You have to create boundaries“, she said. According to her, in “The Farm“ she felt oppressed and unhappy and took this out on the person closest to her.