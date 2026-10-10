Galin underwent surgery

Popfolk artist Galin has undergone eye surgery to get rid of his diopters. He himself announced the intervention to his fans and warned that the recovery may affect his stage performances in October.

The singer's upcoming appearances will depend on how he feels after the surgery and how quickly he recovers. Galin did not specify a specific time frame in which he will return to his usual schedule.

„Everything will depend on how I feel and how quickly I recover after the surgery. I will inform you about each upcoming appearance“, said Galin.

It is not yet clear whether some of his already announced engagements will be canceled or changed. The artist has committed to announcing each appearance in a timely manner, and his fans will have to follow his next posts for information about his return to the stage.