Grigor Dimitrov and Eisa Gonzalez put an end to rumors of a breakup and appeared together in London

Grigor Dimitrov and Eisa Gonzalez appeared together at the London Film Festival gala evening, after rumors had been circulating for some time that the couple had broken up. The Bulgarian tennis player and the Mexican actress attracted attention at the event dedicated to the film I Love Boosters, in which Gonzalez participated.

The actress wore an impressive outfit, and Dimitrov chose a long overcoat.

The film is directed by Boots Riley and is part of the program of the 70th British Film Festival in London, which takes place from October 7 to 18, 2026. The production is among the international premieres of the forum.

Grisho and Eisa were also spotted together in Paris. There, the former world number 3 participated in the presentation of a Lacoste collection on the center court of “Roland Garros“.

Venus Williams, Uma Thurman and Adrien Brody also participated in the event.

The appearance in London comes against the backdrop of Grigor Dimitrov's recovery from another injury, due to which he refused to participate in the “Challenger“ tournament in Portugal.