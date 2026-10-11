Radu and Pelipenko won the star battle in "Games of the Will"

Radu Shulyak and Polina Pelipenko won the team competition LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars in „Games of the Will“. The two defeated the grand champion of the fifth season Ivan Ralev and the powerlifter Ivanina Todorova.

The battle started with an advantage for Ralev and Ivanina. The two gained a serious lead, but their rivals managed to turn the course of the test. Difficulties with one of the air elements and problems with shooting slowed down Ivanina Todorova.

Radu and Pelipenko took advantage of the opportunity, caught up and achieved victory. The success qualified them for the next stage of the star race, where they will face the champion Martin Kanev and the finalist of the seventh season Nikoleta Krasteva.

The Canary Tribe will start with a delay

The Canary Tribe also participated in the challenge, but made a wrong guess about the winner. Therefore, the tribe will start the upcoming territorial clash with a serious delay.

The losing star warriors Ivan Ralev and Ivanina Todorova will be guests on the podcast “After the Games“. In it, the two will talk about their return to the Arena, the expectations for them and their favorites in LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars and the eighth season of “Games of the Will“.

The next test in “Games of the Will“ is a battle for territory. It will be broadcast on NOVA on Monday, October 12, at 8:00 PM and will determine which participants will live in the Residence, the Farm and the Isolator.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg