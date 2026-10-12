Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Reunited After Losing Son PHOTO

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were photographed in public for the first time since the death of their son Presley Gerber. The 60-year-old supermodel and the 64-year-old businessman were photographed walking hand-in-hand along Zuma Beach in Malibu, California.

The pair wore baseball caps and dark glasses and tried to remain inconspicuous. Their appearance comes shortly after the death of 27-year-old Presley, who worked as a model.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed

Presley Gerber died on September 20 in a rehabilitation clinic. The publication, citing People, indicates a preliminary version of a drug overdose during his treatment.

However, this version has not been officially confirmed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that the cause and manner of death have been postponed until further examinations are completed. The Santa Monica police are working on the case.

The family was involved in his treatment

People sources claim that Crawford and Gerber did not leave their son alone in his struggle with addiction. According to them, the two were actively involved in his treatment and took care of him.

After Presley's death, family members requested privacy. He was the eldest child of Crawford and Gerber. His sister Kaia Gerber is also a model and actress.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have been a couple since 1998. Their public appearance on the beach in Malibu is the first time the two have been photographed together since the tragedy.

Sources: cbsnews.com, latimes.com