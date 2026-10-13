Michael Douglas criticized for intimate revelations

Michael Douglas' memoirs have attracted criticism for their frank intimate details. In the book “One Helluva Ride“ the 82-year-old actor talks about his relationships with famous women, including Brenda Vaccaro, Kathleen Turner and Jean Tripplehorn, as well as his relationship with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The criticisms are quoted by Daily Mail. According to an anonymous source close to the actor, the inclusion of these stories was a “gesture of desperation“, even if the women had given their consent.

“Michael is still a very powerful person in Hollywood, so they may have felt they couldn't say no to him,“ the source said.

Friends of Douglas suggest that the provocative tone may have been encouraged by the publisher and by the actor's desire to regain attention. One source describes him as someone who wants to stay in the news and control how he is remembered.

The confirmed relationship with Kathleen Turner

“Michael wants to be in the news. Of course, he is a wonderful person, but he also has a huge ego. "He wants to stay in the spotlight, he's thinking about his legacy and becoming an icon," the source claims.

Among the most commented passages is the story about Caitlin Turner, with whom Douglas co-starred in the film “A Romance with the Stone“. In his memoir, he confirms for the first time rumors of a relationship between the two.

Douglas writes that their relationship was not a fleeting encounter. According to him, the closeness developed naturally due to working together, the tension surrounding the production, mutual respect and attraction.

“Caitlin made me lose my mind“, the actor writes, describing his feelings for his colleague.

In the book, Douglas also returns to other personal topics. It was previously reported that his father did not help him financially after he turned 21.