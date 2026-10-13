Sydney Sweeney provokes again with betting ad

Sydney Sweeney has once again appeared topless in an ad for the sports betting platform Novig. In the new video, the 29-year-old actress is in white underwear, and her breasts are covered with two soccer balls.

The ad comes after the negative reaction to the previous Novig campaign, in which the star of “Euphoria“ posed without clothes and used sports equipment to cover her body. The new video is reported by Page Six.

“Grown men are making spreadsheets to bet on the color of my underwear. I'm flattered," Sweeney says in the video.

In the ad, the actress adds that there are people who bet their retirement savings on sporting events, while others trade sports results. The final message of the clip is: “Novig is just a sport“.

First campaign led to unsubscribes

After the previous ad, Sweeney lost more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, according to data cited by Gazeta.Ru and Social Blade. According to the same information, her profile initially attracted about 50,000 new followers, but in the following days their number dropped by more than 200,000.

Criticism of the first clip was related to the way the actress was used to promote a betting platform through provocative shots and sports symbols. The new ad maintains the same approach, but features the reactions to the campaign as part of its message.

Sources: mediaweek.com.au