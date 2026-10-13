First boxing tournament with humanoid robots in Singapore

The first boxing tournament of its kind with humanoid robots was held in Singapore. The mechanical fighters were controlled by humans who directed their movements and blows.

The competition was divided into two categories. In the lightweight category, robots with a height of 1.32 meters and a weight of 35 kilograms participated. In the heavyweight category, machines with a height of 1.73 meters and a weight of 75 kilograms competed.

The fights showed how the speed, strength and reactions of humanoid robots can be tested in a real situation. According to the organizers, the fights are a field for testing the capabilities of the machines, and not just a form of entertainment.

Test for the future application of robots

“This can actually be seen as a stress test. There are many humanoid robots on the market at the moment, and they are all relatively new to humans. It is not clear which model does better in which aspect“, said KATENA CEO and founder Antonio Guy.

According to him, the fast movements and strength required during the fights could also be important in the future implementation of humanoid robots.

Martial arts instructor Lucas Lieser identified the human control as one of the most interesting elements of the competition. According to him, it introduces errors and unpredictability, because if a wrong hit is made, the robot can immediately receive a counter-hit.

Slight damage and mixed reactions

„This is how the chaos, the mistakes and the drama inherent in us humans, since we are not perfect,“ appear, explained Lucas Leeser.

One of the robots suffered a slight damage during the tournament. For some spectators, this is a natural result of such a test, but others reacted with concern about the direction in which the technology is developing.

„I know this is just the beginning. One of the robots suffered a slight damage, which is completely normal for such an event. "This is the first of many future robot encounters," said visitor Chantel Creighton.

The Singapore event is part of a growing international series of humanoid robot competitions. Similar tournaments are already being planned in other major cities around the world.

Sources: nova.bg