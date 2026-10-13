For Tsetsa Velickovic, Bulgaria is not just a place for concerts. The Serbian singer revealed that her godmother Valentina is Bulgarian, has relatives in Serbia and is the person with whom the two exchange language lessons.

Valentina speaks Bulgarian and Serbian, and the communication between them has gradually turned into a kind of language exchange. “I learn Bulgarian with her, and she learns Serbian“, Tsetsa tells NOVA.

According to the singer, it was Valentina who told her how many Bulgarians understand the lyrics of Serbian songs and how strong the love for this genre is in our country. Thus, the personal story of the two women is intertwined with Tsetsa's long-standing relationship with the Bulgarian audience.

„The Bulgarian audience always surprises me“

Tsetsa stated that her fans in Bulgaria often know her songs by heart and sing along with her during concerts.

„The Bulgarian audience has always been able to pleasantly surprise me. I want to sing them the songs they love the most. There is always a wonderful atmosphere. There is always wonderful energy. There are always so many emotions. I am always very happy when I sing in front of the Bulgarian audience. I really am“, shares the singer.

She says that her relationship with Bulgaria began when she was 15 years old. Then she presented the album with the hit „Lepotan“ and made her first tour in our country. The audience quickly accepted her music, and interest in her songs has remained over the years.

Tsetsa returns to Sofia on November 7

The singer's next meeting with her Bulgarian fans is scheduled for November 7, 2026 at the “Arena 8888 Sofia“ hall. Tsetsa said that she wants to sing the songs that the audience loves the most.

For her, concerts in Bulgaria are connected not only with music, but also with the feeling of closeness. She describes the audience as people who continue to surprise her with their knowledge of the lyrics and their willingness to sing along with her.

And behind this connection there is a personal story: the Bulgarian Valentina, who teaches the Serbian star her language, while she herself learns Serbian.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, nova.bg