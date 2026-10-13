RJ Mitty was planning a new movie and charity initiatives just weeks before his death

RJ Mitty was discussing new film and television projects, as well as future charity initiatives, just about two weeks before his death. This is according to the host of “The Joe Vulpis Podcast“, who recorded a conversation with the actor shortly before he passed away at the age of 34 in Texas.

“His death was extremely surprising because he was so down-to-earth and easygoing“, Vulpis told TMZ. According to him, Mitty seemed positive and spoke confidently about the next stage of his career.

After the recording ended, the two stayed to talk about the actor's life and plans. Mitty said that he intends to continue his work supporting charitable causes while participating in new film and television projects. He also said he recently signed another film contract and is promoting “Talking to Strangers“.

Projects that remain after the actor

Among the projects that Mitty has worked on is “Forgotten Outlaw“. Director, writer and producer Nick Tizecker told TMZ that production was put on hold after the actor's death, but he intends to continue it and find a new actor for the lead role.

The film's team is still looking for additional financing, and Mitty has been involved in that effort. Tizecker says the actor has also been working on a limited series called “Like It Was Yesterday“, which focuses on near-death experiences. About half of the project has been filmed, and its completion and distribution depend on securing funding.

From „In Satan's Shoes“ to disability advocate

Mity became famous for his role as Walter White Jr. in all five seasons of „In Satan's Shoes“. Like his character, he lived with cerebral palsy and used his fame to promote better representation of people with disabilities in film and television.

The actor has been an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, and also runs a foundation supporting charitable and community initiatives. The episode of „The Joe Vulpis Podcast“ with his participation was published on October 5, days before the news of his death.

Sources: tmz.com, apnews.com