Antoinette Pepe and Ivo Karamanski entered the "Farm"

Antoinette Pepe and her husband Ivo Karamanski Jr. entered the "Farm: Blood is not water". The couple joined the participants after the elimination of cousins Mira and Suzy, and their appearance was announced on October 13.

Mira and Suzy lost the elimination duel against Simona and Iveta by a small margin. Thus, their place in the farm was taken by Antoinette Pepe, known as an influencer, and Ivo Karamanski Jr. The entry of the new couple was presented by bTV as a move that will bring new dynamics to the relations between the participants.

Pepe and Karamanski received one-week immunity upon their appearance on the show. The privilege provides them with protection in the first week and gives them time to orient themselves in the farm, where alliances have already been shaken by the recent eliminations and unexpected changes in the composition.

The couple's first choice

In their first minutes on “The Farm“ Antoinette and Ivo had to support one of the two couples claiming to run the farm. The choice was between Iveta and Simona, on the one hand, and Dalia and Saber El Abani, on the other.

At Antoinette's suggestion, the two stood behind Dalia and Saber. They eventually took over the management of the farm. Ivo Karamanski accepted the decision with a sense of humor and summarized it with the line: „The woman said, we decided“.

Daliia and Saber are among the newer participants in the season and are Lili's children from the ninth season of the reality show. Their selection as farmers of the week further changes the balance between the two main camps on the farm.

With the inclusion of Antoinette Pepe and Ivo Karamanski, „The Farm“ continues with a new couple who have immunity, but have not yet built sustainable alliances. Their participation is about to show whether their popularity outside the show will help them in the conditions of the farm format.

Source: btv.bg