Christie Brinkley at 72: glamorous appearance in Cannes

A silver dress covered in glittering elements and a short black leather jacket chose Christie Brinkley for her appearance in Cannes. At 72, the supermodel attended a ceremony during the international television market MIPCOM 2026, where she left her handprints.

The event took place on October 12 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The imprint will be added to the Cannes Avenue des Stars – a place where the hands and signatures of famous actors and directors are stamped.

From the catwalk to the documentary screen

Brinkley's visit to Cannes was also connected with the presentation of a new documentary project. FOX Nation is preparing the series “Uptown Girl: The Christie Brinkley Story“, the premiere of which is planned for 2027. The project will consist of three one-hour episodes, but an exact release date has not yet been specified.

The series will follow more than five decades of Brinkley's life in front of an audience. It will feature personal archives, documentary footage and moments from her career, motherhood, her marriage to Billy Joel and life-changing experiences. Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television, directed by Larissa Beals, and distributed internationally by FOX Entertainment Global.

“Christie Brinkley is an American icon whose career and life have captivated generations,“ said Lauren Peterson, president of FOX Nation.

Return to the Camera

The Cannes appearance comes shortly after Brinkley's return to the runway. In September, she walked in a show during New York Fashion Week - her first runway appearance in nearly a decade.

At Cannes, Brinkley paired the shimmering gown with a black leather jacket and posed for photographers before the ceremony. After her footprints, her place on the local Walk of Fame will be linked not only to her fashion career, but also to the upcoming story of her life on screen.

Source: aol.com