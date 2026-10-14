John Boyega has surprised his fans by admitting that he's been married for nearly two years and is expecting a boy. The "Star Wars" actor revealed the news in an interview with the "Guardian" alongside the documentary "Damila: The Untold Story."

"Our baby is on the way. We're expecting a boy," Boyega said. He added that he already has a young stepson, and his family life makes him feel completely fulfilled.

"I want to make sure I'm present, constant and full of love," said John Boyega.

Малка церемония и две сватбени халки

Актьорът не разкри името на съпругата си. По думите му двамата са имали малка церемония, без традиционно нигерийско сватбено тържество. Бойега обаче каза, че в бъдеще би искал да организират подобно празненство.

„И двамата харесваме идеята да отпразнуваме нещо вече установено, а не самото начало“, обясни той. С чувство за хумор актьорът допълни, че тогава „ще трябва да затворят Нигерия“.

Boyega also talked about his wedding rings. He has two sets, one of which has sentimental value, and the other was bought spontaneously because he wanted to wear a ring on his finger. The purchase was made at a “Walmart“ store in Canoga Park.

The personal news came along with a documentary

The conversation with “The Guardian“ was mainly dedicated to Damilola Taylor, a childhood friend of Boyega, who was murdered in London in 2000. The actor starred in the documentary “Damilola: The Untold Story“, dedicated to the case and its consequences.

Boyega said that he would show the film to his son when the child grows up, so that he knows the history and environment from which his father came. The documentary was broadcast on BBC 2 and the iPlayer platform from October 5, 2026.

The People publication states that in recent months Boyega and LaShauntay Heckard have sparked speculation about their relationship. However, the actor has not confirmed that she is his wife.

Sources: people.com, theguardian.com