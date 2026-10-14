Amanda Seyfried has turned down a role in a TV series because it would have required her to film frequent sex scenes. The actress revealed her decision in a conversation with Alec Baldwin during the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“I don't want to do it. I feel uncomfortable and I don't like it right now“, Seyfried said of the intimate scenes. She clarified that her decision does not depend on who she should partner with.

“I don't want to deal with being naked in front of a stranger“, the actress said. However, she left it open to her to change her mind: if the same project were offered at a later stage, she could be in a different personal and professional state.

„It gets weirder as time goes on“

Seyfred described acting as becoming more and more unusual as she got older. According to her, actors often have to play romantic relationships with people they don't really feel those feelings for.

She said that in her younger years, she took kissing and intimacy on set much more lightly. Now, however, such scenes are more difficult for her, and she prefers to set her own boundaries that she does not want to cross.

„I did not want to lose my job“

In 2022, Seyfried spoke about the pressure she felt early in her career. At the time, she said she wished sex coordinators had existed when she was a young actor.

Seyfried recalled a time when, at the age of 19, she had to appear on set without underwear. She explained that she allowed this to happen because she did not want to upset anyone and was afraid of losing her job.

Today, the actress says she is better at setting personal and professional boundaries. The change is also related to her children, who she says are watching her behavior.

Seyfred gave an example of times when she refused a photo with fans while she was with her daughter. She said that she now considers time with her children more important than the expectations of strangers.

Her new film projects

Seyfred recently starred in the film “The Chambermaid“, which has grossed $400 million worldwide. The actress also presents the independent drama “The Lives and Deaths of Wilson Shedd“ at festival events.

Among her upcoming projects is the Netflix animated film “Steps“, in which she voices Cinderella. Meanwhile, Seyfried made it clear that her future roles will also depend on the conditions under which she has to perform intimate scenes.

Sources: au.variety.com, net-a-porter.com