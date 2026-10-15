Selma Blair faces up to seven years in prison after plane attack

Selma Blair could face up to seven years in prison after an incident on a Delta Air Lines plane that authorities say injured two flight attendants. The actress is also accused of kicking a police officer and a nurse after landing.

The flight took off from Los Angeles and landed at New York's JFK Airport on Oct. 11. Authorities say one flight attendant was bitten and the other was slashed. One of the injured was taken to the hospital.

After landing, Blair was taken for a medical examination. According to the indictment, she pulled her leg out of the straps of the stretcher and kicked a port police officer in the face, neck and chest. She was also charged with assaulting a nurse at the hospital.

Actress pleads not guilty

On October 12, Blair appeared in court in Queens and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. They are related to the alleged actions after landing. The prosecutor said that the most serious charge could carry a sentence of two to seven years in prison.

The court set bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 in surety. Blair has been released while the case continues. Federal charges are also expected in connection with the incident during the flight.

Defense cites medical issue

The actress's lawyer, Sean Barnes, told the court that the incident was the result of a medical emergency, not intentional criminal behavior. "This was not an intentional attack," he said.

Barnes claims that Blair missed several doses of prescribed medication, worked long hours on set and hit her head during the flight. According to him, these circumstances led to severe confusion and disorientation. Blair announced publicly in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The police and prosecutors have not confirmed the defense version as an established fact. The case is ongoing, and the actress's guilt has not been proven. Delta Air Lines said it has “zero tolerance for unruly or illegal behavior“, with the safety of passengers and crew its top priority.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com, cbsnews.com