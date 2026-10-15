Presidential candidate Vanya Velikova complained about a drone flying over her home in Gabrovo

Presidential candidate and pop-folk singer Vanya Velikova said that a drone flew over her home in Gabrovo while she was returning home after participating. She spoke about the incident in a Facebook post and warned that in the event of a similar incident, she intends to personally shoot down the aircraft.

„Last night, I was just going to bed after participating when a drone appeared over my house in Gabrovo! How are you not ashamed? My home is not a film set!“, Velikova wrote.

She emphasized that being a singer and presidential candidate does not mean that she has given up on her personal life. “I want peace for myself and my loved ones!“, Velikova states in the publication. According to her, measures have already been taken, but it is not clear what they are.

There is no information about whose drone it was, who was flying it, or whether a police report was filed in the case. It has not been reported that an investigation has been initiated. Thus, at the moment, the information about the flight over the house is based on Velikova's personal statement.

The drone is another episode surrounding her campaign

The incident comes against the backdrop of Velikova's unconventional public presentation of her candidacy. At the beginning of her presidential campaign, she appeared in front of the presidency in a pink Mercedes G-class. She nominated Panayot Kyuchukov, known as Patso from “Big Brother“, as her vice president.

In a television appearance, Velikova said: “We will take the bone from the old dogs“, referring to the political status quo. Her new comment about the drone adds a personal theme to her election appearances.

In January 2025, there was another episode around the singer's home related to the peace in the area. Then, neighbors called 112 because of loud music during the celebration of St. John's Day. Velikova reacted with dissatisfaction to the complaints.

The publication about the drone is accompanied by a photo in front of a mirror and ends with gratitude to Velikova's supporters. It is currently unclear whether she will provide additional data about the aircraft or notify the competent authorities.

Source: flagman.bg