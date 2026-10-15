Hilary Swank expecting third child at 52

Hilary Swank is expecting her third child at 52. The two-time Oscar winner announced the news on October 14 with a fun video featuring her husband Philip Schneider and their three-year-old twins Aya and Om.

The family dances in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies. At the end of the video, a small glowing baby figure appears on the actress's belly, confirming that Swank is pregnant.

“A lot of people have been asking what my next project is going to be. This one is coming out in December,“ the actress wrote in the post. The message is a joking hint that the birth is expected in December, but an exact date has not been given.

Суонк вече е майка на близнаци

Хилари Суонк и Филип Шнайдер станаха родители за първи път през април 2023 г., когато актрисата беше на 48 години. Тогава тя обяви раждането на близнаците Ая и Ом със снимка, на която държи двете новородени деца.

Новината за третата бременност беше потвърдена и от Good Morning America и People. Полът на бебето все още не е обявен.

Суонк е известна с ролите си във филмите „Момчетата не плачат“ и „Момиче за милиони“, за които получава награди „Оскар“ за най-добра актриса.

Sources: usmagazine.com, eonline.com