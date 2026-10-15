Cologne Cathedral is completed after 632 years of construction

When the completion of the cathedral was officially announced in Cologne on October 15, 1880, 632 years had passed since the laying of the first stone. The Gothic cathedral, begun on August 15, 1248, became one of the most impressive construction projects in European history.

The first stone was laid by Archbishop Conrad von Hochstadten. The new cathedral had to be large enough to accommodate the pilgrims attracted by the relics of the Three Magi. They were transferred from Milan to Cologne in 1164 and turned the city into one of the most important pilgrimage centers in Europe.

Construction stopped for more than three centuries

Work on the cathedral was not continuous. In the 16th century, construction was interrupted due to a lack of funds, changes in religious life and a weakening interest in the Gothic style. For more than 300 years, the unfinished building remained among the most recognizable silhouettes of Cologne, and the old construction crane above the south tower became a symbol of the interrupted project.

Interest in completing it was revived in the 19th century. In 1842, the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV laid a new foundation stone, and the architects Ernst Friedrich Zwirner and Richard Voigtel supervised the final stage. Among the solutions used were iron roof structures, a steam engine and lifting equipment, which allowed the medieval project to be implemented with the technologies of the industrial age.

The tallest building in the world

When completed, Cologne Cathedral had two towers over 157 meters high and was briefly the tallest building in the world. The completion ceremony was held in the presence of the German Emperor Wilhelm I, who also associated the cathedral with the idea of a national symbol of a united Germany.

„Now we all welcome this magnificent monument, promising peace, for the glory of God and for our blessing“, declared Wilhelm I.

The official completion of the construction did not end the work. Finishing works, removal of the scaffolding and shaping of the interior decoration continued for decades. The cathedral was severely damaged in World War II, but was later restored. In 1996, UNESCO included it in the World Heritage List as an outstanding testimony to the resilience of the European Christian and architectural tradition. Today, the maintenance of Cologne Cathedral continues, and the construction history of the temple remains unfinished in a constant process of preservation.

Sources: amp.dw.com, apnews.com