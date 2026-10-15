Ivayla Bakalova and Zlatka Raykova will be political rivals in a new BG comedy

Ivayla Bakalova will play the role of a party leader in the film “Taking Over Sofia“. Miss Bulgaria 2001 will play Monica – an ambitious and uncompromising woman who heads the party OTHERS, or “Movement for Real Governance Citizen Initiative“.

Bakalova's heroine will face off against Roza, played by Zlatka Raykova. Roza is an ambitious woman from Koynare, who arrives in the capital with her husband Marko. After a series of comical circumstances, she enters politics and heads the party NASHI – „National Alternative for Chance and Truth“.

Political rivalry and unusual kidnapping

The rivalry between the two heroines does not remain only within the framework of the party battle. Monica decides to attract Marco to her side. He is put in a black car and taken with a hood over his head to a private restaurant, where instead of kidnappers, an offer of a political career awaits him.

Thus, the ordinary man from Koynare becomes the deputy chairman of the OTHERS party and turns out to be a political opponent of his own wife. For the voters, Monica creates for him a biography of an international banking consultant with nine years of experience in Papua New Guinea. However, Marco himself does not know where the country is located.

Make-up artist Tsetso Andreev plays the role of Marco. The film also stars Milen Keremedchiev, who plays George Alexiev – influential political strategist who turned Zlatka Raykova's heroine into a party leader.

„I was looking for someone who could recreate the character as authentically as possible. Milen has an incredible sense of humor and stands on screen the way the character should look“, says director Isidor Karadimov.

The premiere is scheduled for January 2027.

„Taking Sofia“ is a political comedy directed by Isidor Karadimov based on a screenplay by Irina Lazarova. The film will be in theaters from January 8, 2027.

Участието в лентата идва след появата на Ивайла Бакалова в риалити формата „Фермата“. Тя влезе в предаването заедно с близначката си Божидара, но двете го напуснаха доброволно заради здравословните проблеми на Ивайла след операция от апендицит.

Източник: bgdnes.bg