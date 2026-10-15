Five more new participants have been announced, joining "Traitors" from November 6th

Five new participants will cross the threshold of the palace “Evksinograd“ in the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“. Nancy Karaboycheva, Maria Chakardakova, Nedelcho Bogdanov, Olga Modeva and Daniel Varbanov join the already announced cast of the reality format.

The new season starts on November 6th at 8:00 PM on bTV. In the game, participants will have to recognize their allies, conceal their own intentions and determine who they can trust.

Who are the new players

„Because here good intentions are not always what they seem“, bTV points out in the presentation of the second season.

Nancy Karaboycheva enters the form as the holder of the title „Miss Bulgaria 2013“ and a television presenter. She has experience as a volleyball player and has already participated in the reality show „The Farm“ 9. In „Traitors“ her sports discipline and television experience will be placed in an environment where the external image can conceal true intentions.

Maria Chakardakova is a folk singer and dancer, daughter of Nikolina Chakardakova. She grew up in an environment associated with folklore music, and in parallel with her professional career, she graduated from Entrepreneurship at the University of National and World Economy and Film and Television Directing at the New Bulgarian University.

Nedelcho Bogdanov is an animator, podcaster and director, known as the creator of the series “Bulgar“. In 2014, he led the team behind “Bulgar: The Movie“ - the first Bulgarian full-length 3D animated film.

Olga Modeva is a top model and presenter, who gained popularity after participating in the “Miss Bulgaria 2011“ contest. Daniel Varbanov is an actor, known to viewers for the role of Prince Bayan in the historical series “War of Letters“ and with their participation in “Faith, Hope, Love“.

To the already announced participants

The five will join Vanya Shtereva, Mila Mihova, Emil Konrad, Yordan Krachunov, Alexandra Zhekova, Tea and Naum Shopov, the Bratoevi brothers and Stoyan Doychev.

All of them will be distributed between the roles of Righteous and Traitors. Which participants will receive the most dangerous role in the game will become clear with the start of the season on November 6.

Sources: btv.bg, plovdiv24.bg