Rita Ora drew attention with a mask and a black lace dress at the premiere of "Clara and the Sun" (PHOTOS)

Rita Ora appeared at the premiere of "Clara and the Sun" in London in a black lace dress with transparent elements, a voluminous skirt and a large head accessory with spiked details. The singer walked the red carpet with her husband Taika Waititi, who directed the film, and posed with Jenna Ortega.

The event took place as part of the British Film Institute festival. Amy Adams and Natasha Lyonne also joined the production team. Adams, who plays Christy, appeared in a black and white dress, while Lyon chose a light blue dress with ruffles.

Jenna Ortega plays an artificial friend

Ortega attracted attention with a gold satin dress on the body and a matching headpiece with a delicate lace decoration. In “Clara and the Sun“ she plays the lead role of Clara - an artificial friend created to help people overcome loneliness.

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. The story takes place in a future where genetic technology divides society into strictly defined groups. Clara befriends a teenage girl and tries to fulfill her task in a world where technology changes relationships between people. The film is a production of New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom and is 116 minutes long.

The premiere is against the backdrop of a legal dispute

Rita Ora's appearance in London is her first public appearance after the company FAE Ventures, associated with her former manager Sarah Stennett, filed a lawsuit in the British High Court for about 3.2 million pounds. The company claims the sum represents unpaid commissions on touring and television work.

According to figures cited by “The Sun“, the largest part of the claim is just over £1.7m and relates to allegations of improperly deducted expenses for professional services, including advertising, accounting and insurance. Separately, around £1.1m is claimed for unreported income from the Phoenix World Tour between spring 2019 and 2020.

The documents allege that payments to FAE Ventures “did not account for certain touring income“. These are allegations in a pending lawsuit, not established facts. Representatives for Rita Ora and Sarah Stennett have not publicly commented on the case to the “Daily Mail“.

Ora expands her work beyond music

Rita Ora and Sarah Stennett have been working together since 2009, and their professional relationship will end in 2024. The singer then signed with Melissa Ruderman of Range Media Partners and began to develop a career that includes music, film and business.

Ora is working on her fourth studio album, scheduled for 2027. Among her upcoming projects are the films “Honeymoon with Harry“ with Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner, “Voltron“ for Amazon MGM and “Descendants: Wonderland“. In the latter, she will return as the Queen of Hearts.

Sources: dailymail.com, ibtimes.co.uk