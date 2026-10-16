Romeo Beckham makes his film debut in tennis romance Forty Love

On the court, it starts as a rivalry, but quickly turns into a story of attraction, tension and love. Romeo Beckham makes his acting debut in the French film Forty Love, the first trailer of which shows his relationship with Paul Kircher's character - young tennis player Sacha Gallo.

In one scene, Beckham's character tells his rival: “It's not my fault you're in love with me.“ In another, he warns him: “Sleep with your eyes open, I'm coming for you.“ The trailer also shows a kiss between the two, as well as moments when their rivalry turns into an intimate relationship.

A story of tennis, desire and ambition

The plot follows 21-year-old Sacha Gallo – a tennis player trained by his father with one big goal: to win his first major title in Paris. The arrival of a new, charismatic rival shakes his confidence and confronts him with a challenge that cannot be solved on the court alone.

The official description of the film presents love as “an adversary of a completely different nature” – a force that is at once intoxicating, destabilizing and more dangerous than anything Sacha has faced in sports. However, the trailer also shows a darker side to the story – unconsciousness, tense scenes in a hotel room and a surreal episode that changes the tone of the romantic plot.

First role for Beckham

Romeo Beckham is 24 years old and is starring in a feature film for the first time. His lines are in English, while Paul Kircher's character speaks in French. Beckham also uses his sports experience in the scenes on the tennis court.

When he was 12 years old, he practiced tennis, after earlier giving up football. His coach at the time described his skills as “exceptional”. Beckham subsequently chose fashion and worked as a model for Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. In 2024, she made her debut on the catwalk at the Balenciaga show in Paris, and later participated in a Versace presentation during Milan Fashion Week.

The premiere is in November

Forty Love is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, who makes his feature-length directorial debut with the film. The production also stars Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and Catherine Deneuve.

“It is a sensual, romantic and deeply moving coming-of-age tale“, says producer Hugo Selignac, describing the film as a story about the demands of high-level sport and everything that remains hidden beneath the surface.

The film will first be released in French cinemas on November 25, 2026. Release dates in the UK, the United States and other international markets have not yet been announced.

Sources: dailymail.com, screendaily.com, allocine.fr