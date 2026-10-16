"The Bachelor: Love in Paradise": Scandal between Taisia and Sylvie, Galena cried

Tension between Taisia and Sylvie and an emotional moment with Galena marked the 32nd episode of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“, broadcast on October 15. At the center of the conflict were comments that Taisia heard and perceived as offensive to Ukrainian women.

Taisia insisted that the two be left alone and talk directly. “If you want, you can come and tell me to my face“, she said in an attempt to get an explanation from Sylvie.

In the conversation, Taisia said that she had heard allegations that people of her nationality were escorts in Dubai. She also pointed out comments about her alcohol use and behavior on the show. The dispute also recalled a general statement about Ukrainian, Russian and Moldovan women and their alleged fame as escorts in Dubai.

Sylvie did not accept the way Taisiya asked for a conversation. She refused to explain herself and later described her rival's behavior as “aggressive“ and “rude“. Sylvie also denied some of the words that Taisiya attributed to her, with the line: “I did not tell you: “You are very beautiful, you are very cool“.

Галена се разплака след срещите

Паралелно с конфликта между Таисия и Силви, епизодът показа и силно емоционална реакция на Галена. Тя се разплака, след като Ралица и Цвета обсъдиха реакциите на Петър и Георги след срещите им с Габриела и Галена.

Източници: bgdnes.bg, btv.bg