Usher celebrates his 48th birthday with LeBron James and Jay-Z (VIDEO)

Candles in the shape of the number 48, a game of golf and a company of star friends marked Usher's 48th birthday. The singer celebrated on October 14, and LeBron James presented him with a cake during their meeting on the golf course.

In a video posted by the basketball star on Instagram, Usher receives the square cake and tries to light the candles. However, they do not ignite immediately. James intervenes, helps with the lighting and then tells the singer: “Come on, make a wish“. Usher closes his eyes for a few seconds, blows out the candles, and the people around him wish him a happy birthday.

“It's only right to celebrate Usher's 48th birthday on the court“, James wrote alongside the posted footage, calling the musician a legend. The two are close friends, and the basketball player's team also joined in the celebration.

Празненството продължи в пиано бар

По-късно вечерта Ъшър сподели видеа от пиано бар, където празникът продължил в компанията на приятели. Сред гостите били комикът Кевин Харт и рапърът Джей Зи. В един от кадрите Харт се вижда сред хората, които пеят песен за рождения ден на Ъшър.

На други снимки певецът позира с Джеймс и Джей Зи. Той е облечен в кафяв костюм, а част от вечерта е отбелязана и с парче торта и пури. Сред присъстващите е била и съпругата му Джен Гойкоечеа.

Ъшър Реймънд IV е роден на 14 октомври 1978 г. в Далас, Тексас. Той се превръща в една от разпознаваемите фигури на съвременния ритъм енд блус и поп музиката с хитове като „Yeah!“, „My Boo“ и „U Got It Bad“.

Източник: people.com