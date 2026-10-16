Filip Bukov turned down 300,000 euros for gambling advertising

Philip Bukov said he turned down an offer worth 300,000 euros for gambling advertising. The actor announced the offer in an emotional post on social networks, triggered by the reactions against his publicly stated political positions.

„In the spring I turned down an offer of 300,000€ for gambling advertising“, Bukov wrote. According to him, over the years he has also turned down offers for advertising for vapes and laughing gas balloons.

„If you take a position, you are a paid idiot“

In his post, the actor criticizes the contradictory expectations towards celebrities. According to him, public figures are required to have a position and defend it, but when they do, they often become the object of insults and accusations.

“On the other hand, I read that if you take a position, you are a paid scoundrel, a suitor, an incompetent, you don't understand anything and you have to hide somewhere“, Bukov wrote.

He denied that his support for certain candidates was related to financial benefits or promises of professional development. The actor said that he had refused offers to join political parties and run for parliament.

“I have not taken any money from them. I will not receive any position or other dividends. I have not used state funds“, Bukov pointed out.

He claims to have participated in campaigns without pay

The actor stated that he participated in public and charitable initiatives without pay. Among the campaigns he mentioned are those against gambling addiction at the National Revenue Agency and against drug addiction at the “Customs“ Agency.

Bukov also claims that he supported charity auctions, sports events and fundraising initiatives for people in need. According to him, this did not prevent accusations that he received money for his public commitments.

He said that he was accused of taking money for an NHIF campaign, as well as for the Varna holiday. “I have always tried to be a good example. And what do I get!?“, the actor wrote.

„I will look after my own interests“

At the end of the publication, Bukov stated that after the presidential elections he intends to change his attitude towards public causes and public engagements.

„I will be quiet, comfortable, you will only hear and see jokes and teasing from me and no scruples when it comes to advertisements and work commitments“, he wrote.

The actor added that if there is no society worth fighting for, he will be „selfish, conformist“ and will seek his personal gain.

Source: marica.bg