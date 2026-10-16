Tim Robbins at 68: From Andy Dufresne to Oscars

When Tim Robbins appeared as Andy Dufresne in “The Shawshank Redemption“, the film didn't seem like a future classic. The story of a bank teller sent to prison for a murder he claims he didn't commit was slow, dark and had a title that viewers would have a hard time remembering. On October 16, 2026, Robbins turns 68, and his role as Andy remains the most recognizable image in his long career.

The film that didn't work right away

The premiere was in 1994. Director Frank Darabont adapted Stephen King's novella “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption“, published in 1982 in the collection “Different Seasons“. The cast also includes Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler and James Whitmore.

Andy spends decades behind the walls of “Shawshank“ prison, but retains his ability to plan, hope and build friendships. It is his relationship with Ellis “Red“ Redding, played by Freeman, transforms the prison drama into a story of freedom, memory and second chances.

The film received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, adapted screenplay, cinematography and music. It did not win a single award. It grossed about $28.9 million at the box office on a $25 million budget - a result that does not suggest its future impact.

Gradually, however, "The Shawshank Redemption" found its audience through videotapes, television broadcasts and recommendations from viewers. The British Film Institute describes its path as an unusual example of a film that became a favorite not at the premiere, but over time.

Andy Dufresne and the Unexpected Choice

The film's story is extraordinary even before the cameras started rolling. Tom Cruise was interested in the role of Andy, but did not want to work with Darabont, who was a first-time director at the time. Ultimately, Robbins was cast, who the Academy said was attracted to the "impenetrably perfect script."

Much of the filming took place in Ohio. One of the most intense scenes was filmed in a stream after Robbins' character crawls out of a sewer pipe. The final meeting between Andy and Red on the Pacific Coast was not in the original script, but was added at the suggestion of the producers.

Robbins later said that the prisoners he worked with in his theater programs loved the film. "They love this movie. The guards – not so much!“, says the actor at a meeting dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the production.

From Hollywood to theater and prisons

Robbins was born in West Covina, but grew up in Greenwich Village. His father, Gil, is a singer, and his mother, Mary, is an actress. Theater entered his life early - he began acting at the age of 12, and in 1981, after graduating from UCLA, he founded The Actors’ Gang.

The troupe became Robbins' most permanent off-screen activity. He is its artistic director and participates in programs that use theater exercises in working with prisoners. Thus, his interest in the themes of guilt, punishment and redemption remains not only in films.

In 2025, Robbins presented the play “Topsy Turvy“, in which a choir loses its ability to sing together after a long isolation due to the pandemic. In an interview with NPR, he defined the period of lockdowns as a time that made him question his own beliefs.

Career between cinema and public conversation

Before “Shawshank“ Robbins established himself with “The Bull Durham“, “Jacob's Ladder“ and “The Player“. As a director, he created the political satire “Bob Roberts“, the drama “Dead Man Walking“ and “The Cradle Will Rock“. For “Dead Man Walking“ he received a nomination for a directing “Oscar“, and for his role in “Mysterious River“ he won the statuette for best supporting actor.

In his personal life, Robbins has been a partner of Susan Sarandon for many years, whom he met during the filming of “The Bull Durham“. The two have two sons. In recent years, the actor has maintained a public profile mainly through his theatrical work and his appearances in film and television.

Among his latest screen commitments is the second season of “Silo“, about which he spoke to “The Guardian“ in 2024. At that time, Robbins defended the idea that a quality film or series can remain significant regardless of its initial success. The line is also a kind of explanation for the fate of “The Shawshank Redemption“ - a film that didn't win the night of the “Oscars“, but won time.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, wboi.org