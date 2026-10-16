Raina Karayaneva spoke about anorexia, her 12 nose surgeries and her relationship with Dr. Stefan Tserovski

Raina Karayaneva suffered from anorexia and bulimia at the age of 15. She says that at the time she did not know what was happening to her and her parents took her to a doctor. According to her, the eating disorder appeared during an emotional breakdown, and not because of unhappy love or a feeling that she was undervalued.

„I was surrounded by friends. For me, it just happened at a moment of emotional breakdown“, says Karayaneva in an interview with the newspaper „Filter“, published by HotArena.

After her recovery, she gained 20 kilograms, which she later turned into muscle mass with sports. Karayaneva rejects suggestions that her current figure is the result of a new eating disorder. She explains that her thin structure is hereditary, she exercises at home and does not follow a special diet.

The first operation was done without her parents' knowledge

The presenter also talks about the 12 nose surgeries she has undergone. The first was done immediately after her recovery from the eating disorder, when she was still a minor. The intervention was performed without her parents' knowledge.

Karayaneva states that complications occurred after the first operation, and the first seven corrections were performed by the same plastic surgeon in an attempt to correct the result. “Of course I regret it, and mainly for the first operation“, she says. According to her, her nose would probably look better today if it had never been operated on.

„I learn from my experience and I will not experiment with my body anymore“, Karayaneva declares.

„This is my man“

Karayaneva defines her relationship with Dr. Stefan Tserovski as an important part of her recovery from a difficult period. She says that the two knew each other through stories from common people, but they met later. At their first meeting, she felt calm, even though he was a complete stranger to her.

„Then I said to myself: „This is my man!“. Things happened by themselves, without any pressure from either side“, says Karayaneva.

The two are engaged, but they are in no hurry to sign a civil marriage. The decision to have a child was made in the first month of their relationship. Karayaneva does not rule out the possibility of having another child.

When asked which “diseases“ Tserovski managed to cure her, she replied that he took her in at a time when she was “a very lost and self-doubting being“. “Stefan reminded me of what really makes me happy and what kind of person I was before I fell into the big black hole“, she says.

Host, lawyer and future documentary filmmaker

Karayaneva has a law degree, but admits that the legal profession is not for her. She wants to pursue journalism and is working on a script for a documentary about the influence of chalga culture on Bulgarian society. The topic was also the basis of her thesis at the Faculty of Journalism.

In the meantime, she continues to host “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. Among the difficulties on set, she points to night shooting in cold weather. Karayaneva says she suffers from Raynaud's syndrome and that when it's cold, her hands and feet turn blue and black due to spasms of the blood vessels.

Source: hotarena.net