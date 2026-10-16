Denise Richards: I will never get married again

Denise Richards said that she will not get married again after her two divorces – from Charlie Sheen and Aaron Pipers. The actress made her statement on Jenny McCarthy's podcast, where she spoke about the end of her second marriage and the future of her personal life.

“Will I get married again? Absolutely not. I do not want that document“, said Richards. However, she clarified that she is not giving up on love. “I would have a partner and I want to fall in love again“, said the actress.

Richards described the breakup with Pipers as a painful process in which she continues to make sense of what happened. She said she began to understand that she was a "product" to her ex-husband and that their relationship was a business arrangement, not a marriage. "I can't repeat that part," she said, before joking, "I'm a zero out of two."

Divorce with Aaron Phippers Continues

Phippers filed for divorce in July 2025 after the two married in Malibu in September 2018. The ensuing legal battle involves allegations of domestic violence that Richards has leveled against her ex-husband. Phippers has denied the allegations.

In the case, Richards testified about multiple incidents and said that Phippers caused her "at least three concussions." In November 2025, a Los Angeles judge issued a five-year restraining order against him, which is in effect until November 2030.

In September 2026, Phippers was ordered to pay Richards more than $25,000 in restitution. The lawsuit between the two continues, and the actress has said that she wants to gradually let go of her hatred for him because she does not consider this feeling healthy.

Her first marriage is to Charlie Sheen

Before Phippers, Richards was married to Charlie Sheen. The couple divorced in 2006 after about four years of marriage and have two daughters - Sammy and Lola.

Richards said that she filed for divorce while pregnant with their second daughter, describing their relationship as "very toxic". She later explained that the turning point came when she asked herself if she would want her daughters to be in a relationship with someone like Sheen.

Despite her categorical refusal to remarry, the 55-year-old actress does not say that she will remain single. Her message is that she allows love and partnership, but not re-binding herself to the legal status that connects her two failed marriages.

Sources: pagesix.com, usmagazine.com, latimes.com