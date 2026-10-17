Three delicious autumn recipes with chestnuts - from aromatic soup to chocolate dessert

Autumn streets and parks abound with colorful leaves and chestnuts - one of the symbols of the season. In addition to children's games, edible chestnuts are suitable for a variety of recipes with which to bring more autumn mood into the kitchen. Here are three menu ideas with them.

1. Cream of chestnut soup

Aromatic cream soup is a suitable choice for cold days. The base is well-roasted and peeled chestnuts, pureed with other ingredients of your choice.

For a richer taste, celery, carrots, shallots and garlic can be added, and for the desired consistency - cooking cream or chicken broth. The combination with pumpkin gives it an even more pronounced autumn character. If desired, the soup can be served with cubes of fried bacon.

2. Chestnut Risotto

This dish combines Italian cuisine with the characteristic autumn taste of chestnuts. You will need Arborio rice, vegetable broth, a little white wine, onion, olive oil, spices and Parmesan.

The chestnuts must be roasted or boiled in advance, then cut into small pieces and added when the rice is half ready. For a different taste, mushrooms, grated blue cheese or cooking cream can be added, which makes the risotto creamier.

3. Chocolate truffles with chestnuts

Finally - an easy no-bake dessert, in which chestnuts are again the main ingredient. You will need 200-300 g of boiled and peeled chestnuts, 100 g of dark or milk chocolate, 2 tbsp. butter, 2-3 tbsp. fresh milk, powdered sugar and honey if desired, as well as cocoa for sprinkling.

First, the chestnuts are pureed with the fresh milk. The melted chocolate, vanilla and the selected sweetener are added to the mixture. The resulting thick mixture is left in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to set. Then small balls are formed and rolled in cocoa or powdered sugar.

Thus, chestnuts can find a place in every part of the autumn menu - from the warm soup and the filling main course to the sweet ending.

Source: Lifestyle.bg.