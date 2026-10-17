Kate Middleton unveils new initiative on the connection between nature and child development

Kate Middleton has released three new photographs taken by royal photographer Josh Shiner. In the shots, the Princess of Wales is smiling in a woodland setting, wearing a khaki jacket and a striped jumper. The portraits were released on October 15 to mark the start of a new phase of her work supporting early childhood development, PEOPLE reports, Vesti.bg reports.

On the same day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in joint charity events in the UK, visiting Nottingham. Meanwhile, Kate and Prince William were in Nansledan, Newquay, in Cornwall, where they launched the new initiative. The two events are part of separate public engagements for the royals.

Kate's project will explore how nature, creativity and human relationships can contribute to the healthy development of babies and young children. The project will see the Princess's Centre for Early Childhood Development collaborate with the Duchy of Cornwall, run by Prince William.

Kate: Time outdoors is more important than ever

In a video message posted to Kensington Palace's Instagram account on October 16, the princess highlighted the importance of nature for health and wellbeing.

“More and more new scientific research is showing how incredibly important nature is for our mental and physical health,“ Kate said. She added that in a digital age dominated by technology, meaningful time outdoors is especially needed.

According to her, the natural environment can help develop social and emotional skills that are the foundation of lifelong well-being. The aim is to find practical ways to make contact with nature more accessible to children and families across the UK.

The new portraits are reminiscent of the photos Kate was photographed under a tree in 2024, when she shared details about her health during her cancer treatment. Last year, she also published a series of videos tracking the change of seasons and highlighting the benefits of time in nature and fresh air.

Data shows interest in more outdoor activities

According to a survey by the Centre for Early Childhood Development, 84% of parents in the UK believe that time in nature supports their children's health and development. However, only 33% say their children spend time outdoors every day. Another 62% would like their children to have more contact with nature, and 56% want more outdoor activities in nurseries and schools.

The initiative is the continuation of more than a decade of Kate's work in the field of early childhood development. In May this year, she visited the Italian city of Reggio Emilia to learn about leading practices in this field. Visits to Italy, Denmark and various parts of the UK contribute to the development of her ideas about the role of the environment, creativity and social connections in the first years of life.

Experts support the project

Dr Nicola Kemp, director of research at the Froebel Trust, a charity that supports research in the field of early education, notes that regular contact with nature can develop children's curiosity, creativity, emotional health and social skills. She said combining knowledge of child development with environmental science would help to identify how these benefits could be made part of everyday life from a young age.

Christian Guy, head of the Centre for Early Childhood Development, said the early years and the environments in which children grow, play and learn are key to building a healthier and happier society. He said the project would bring together scientific evidence, expertise and practical approaches from the UK and beyond to explore how nature can support the development of confident, curious, creative and emotionally healthy children.

Will Bax, Secretary and Keeper of the Archives of the Duchy of Cornwall, also expressed his support. He said the joint work would provide an opportunity to explore how stronger connections with nature in the earliest years could help children and contribute to creating sustainable communities for future generations.