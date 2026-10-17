Emma Stone surprised with her look in Paris, plastic surgeons comment on possible changes

Emma Stone appeared at the presentation of the new Louis Vuitton collection in Paris, where Zendaya and Ana de Armas were also present. The actress chose a cobalt blue skirt and jacket suit, without a bra underneath, and paired it with black high-heeled shoes, an elegant black bag from the brand and a long silver necklace, reports Dir.bg.

In addition to her fashion choice, Stone also attracted attention with the visibly smoothed skin on her face. Photos from the event, published on Reddit, caused different reactions. One user commented: “She literally looks like an artificial intelligence-generated version of herself“. Another wrote that the actress was beautiful but wouldn't have recognized her immediately, while a third noted: “I think she looks amazing, but that's not the face God gave her – so to speak“.

What plastic surgeons think

Daily Mail sought the opinion of experts about possible cosmetic procedures, but there is no confirmation that the actress has undergone such interventions.

Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Monassebian believes that there may be changes in the upper part of the face. According to him, the outer edges of the eyebrows appear raised - an effect that could be due to Botox or a brow lift procedure known as a lateral lift. He also notes that the folds of the upper eyelids are more clearly visible, and he suggests possible corrections in the lower eyelid area.

According to him, Stone's face looks thinner, and her cheekbones are more pronounced. This change, he says, may be related to both weight loss and the removal of fat from the cheeks.

Dr. Melinda Lacerna Kimbrel, a dual-board plastic surgeon and owner of LA Plastic Surgery, describes the actress's appearance as "phenomenal." She suggests that it may be an example of a "quiet luxury" facelift - a discreet and unobtrusive result.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian also commented on possible changes. According to him, Stone's nose looks smaller and more upturned, its tip is narrower, and the hump is less pronounced. He also suggests that her lips look fuller and that she may have had a facelift.

All of these assessments are based on public photos and represent expert speculation, not confirmed information about procedures.