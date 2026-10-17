Six Bulgarian villages that preserve forgotten flavors and culinary traditions

Bulgarian cuisine preserves much more than familiar recipes. Behind the taste of homemade lyutenitsa, garden tomatoes and aged cheese are knowledge about nature, seasons and skills passed down from generation to generation.

In some villages, these traditions continue to develop, while other products are on the verge of extinction. Here are six places that reveal the lesser-known richness of the Bulgarian table.

1. Cherni Vit - the green cheese saved from oblivion

A rare specialty is produced in the Teteven Balkan - the green cheese from Cherni Vit. In the past, local sheep farmers stored the white brined cheese in wooden crates. Under certain conditions of humidity and temperature, a natural blue-green mold developed on it, which gave it a characteristic aroma and taste.

When wooden containers were replaced with plastic ones, the traditional process was disrupted and in the last decades of the 20th century the cheese almost disappeared.

In 2007, representatives of the international Slow Food movement visited the area in search of rare local foods. With the help of Tsvetan Dimitrov, a preserved piece of the cheese was discovered, which attracted the attention of specialists. Today, the product is part of the international Slow Food network for the protection of traditional foods, and its production remains concentrated in Cherni Vit and the surrounding villages and is carried out in small quantities.

2. Kurtovo Konare - tomatoes, old varieties and horticultural heritage

Kurtovo Konare, in the Plovdiv region, has a special place in the history of Bulgarian horticulture. According to the archive file of the community center “Lyuben Karavelov – 1897“ Alexander Dimitrov, known as Grandpa Alexander, contributed to the spread of early tomatoes in the village in 1896. The seeds were brought from Constantinople, and the locals gradually began to grow the crop in their gardens.

The region is also associated with the Kurtovska Kapia, as well as with preserved heirloom varieties. Among them is the pink tomato “Golyam Babin“, whose seeds are collected from specially selected, well-ripened fruits and are passed down between generations.

The local apple variety “Kurtovka“ is also grown in the village. The fruits are relatively small, with a dense fleshy part and a slightly sour taste, suitable for juices, marmalades and drying. According to archival information, the variety has almost disappeared and is found in a limited number of home gardens. The author of the original source also shares a personal memory of these apples, which she tried thanks to her grandfather's acquaintances from the village.

3. Rakita - the krokmach, which is passed down from generation to generation

In the village of Rakita, near Cherven Bryag, the tradition of krokmach is preserved - a dairy product made from sheep's milk. Usually, the fattier milk from the end of the lactation period is used, to which salt is added. Through natural fermentation, a thick product with a delicate consistency, a rich milky taste and a salty nuance is obtained.

The tradition is related to livestock farming in Northern Bulgaria and the need to store milk for a longer period. With proper preparation and storage, krokmach can retain its qualities for a long time. It is served with fresh vegetables, roasted peppers or on a slice of bread.

The author's personal story states that the tradition is also known in the village of Stoletovo, near the Karnare - Troyan pass. Her mother, taught by her grandmother, prepares the product she calls ashchak or ahchak every year at the end of summer.

Among the people who work to preserve this culinary tradition is chef Valeri Neshov. He connects his krokmach with a family recipe from 1891 and with efforts to restore forgotten Bulgarian products. The family recipe has been passed down through generations, and today a craft production is also developing around it. The author specifies that she has not tried his version, but defines her mother's krokmach as true magic.

4. Smilyan - the bean that has become a symbol of the Rhodope Mountains

In the region of the upper reaches of the Arda River, the Smilyan bean has been grown for more than two centuries. The climate, local conditions and traditional practices contribute to its characteristic qualities. Among the varieties are the large bean, known as fasuljovitsa, and smaller varieties.

A significant part of the production continues to take place on small farms. Care throughout the season, harvesting and processing the crop are part of family labor and local livelihood.

In Smilyan there is also an ethnographic collection “Smilyan beans and Rhodopean terlitsi“, located in the “Asen Zlatarov – 1927“ community center. There you can see objects and works made from beans. Among the symbols of the local holiday is the bean ball, reminiscent of the famous cherry ball from Bulgarian history.

The Smilyan Bean Festival has been held since 2003 with the aim of popularizing the local livelihood and the traditional way of growing. It is gradually becoming an event that brings together producers, guests and lovers of regional cuisine.

5. Brezhani - chestnuts as part of local culture

At the foot of Pirin, in the village of Brezhani, chestnuts are not just a seasonal delicacy, but part of the local culinary identity. Every autumn, the village organizes the Brezhani Chestnut Festival, during which roasted chestnuts, banitsa, pies and various dishes with this fruit are offered.

Chestnuts have long had an important place in the diet of a number of mountain communities in Europe, especially where growing cereals has been difficult. They can be baked, boiled, dried and ground, and their naturally sweet taste makes them suitable for both savory and sweet dishes.

In Brezhani, this culinary versatility finds expression in various local recipes, including chestnut and coffee cake. The festival combines food with local crafts and traditions.

6. The Rhodopes - the patatnik that preserves the taste of the mountain

The patatnik is among the most recognizable dishes of the Rhodopean cuisine. It is prepared from grated potatoes, onions, mint and other spices according to the family recipe. The dish shows how with affordable products and knowledge of local culinary subtleties, a characteristic taste can be created.

Its name comes from the word “patati“, which is used to refer to potatoes in the Rhodopes. They have long been an important part of the local diet and livelihood due to the climatic and relief features of the mountain.

There is no single way to prepare patatnik. In some families, the mixture is shaped like a thick cake and baked in a pan, while in others it is cooked in the oven. Cheese or yellow cheese can be added to the potatoes and onions, while other recipes rely on a simpler combination of potatoes, mint and salt. There are also variants with crusts that wrap the filling and change the texture of the dish.

From the green cheese in Cherni Vit to the patatnik in the Rhodope Mountains, these six culinary stories show how closely food, local livelihoods and family memory are connected. Preserving old varieties, recipes and techniques is a way to keep alive a wealth that is not only measured by taste, but also by the history behind it.

Source: Lifestyle.bg.