Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known as Eminem and Slim Shady, is the best-selling hip-hop artist of all time. Born on October 17, 1972, in St. Joseph, Missouri, he grew up in a difficult family and financial environment before starting to build his career in Detroit. To date, he has won 15 “Grammy“ and 47 nominations, and his album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) receives three nominations in 2025, writes Dir.bg.

His first album Infinite was released in 1996 and showed the talent of the young underground rapper. With Slim Shady EP he created his provocative alter ego, which allowed him to express extreme ideas and explore the boundary between his own personality and stage image. The breakthrough came with The Slim Shady LP in 1999, followed by The Marshall Mathers LP, which turned him into a world star.

In 2002, The Eminem Show expanded the themes in his music with comments on politics and social attitudes. That same year, Eminem made his acting debut in the film “Eight Mile“, and the song Lose Yourself from the soundtrack won “Grammy“ and “Oscar“. Together with Dr. Dre, he helped 50 Cent rise, producing and participating in his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' in 2003. In 1998, Eminem also began his collaboration with Royce Da 5'9" in the duo Bad Meets Evil.

After Encore in 2004, his career went through a difficult period. Relapse divided the audience with its dark stories and unusual way of performing, but later won new fans. With Recovery Eminem returned to success, combining rap with a rock sound. Among the album's biggest hits was Love the Way You Lie featuring Rihanna, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

In the following years, the rapper began to rethink his past. Hell: The Sequel reunited him with Royce Da 5'9", and The Marshall Mathers LP 2 showed a more empathetic attitude towards the people he had attacked in his early songs, including his mother. 2017's Revival was met with negative reviews, prompting the response Kamikaze, followed by Music to Be Murdered By. The latter features Darkness, which links the 2017 Las Vegas shooting to the issue of gun violence.

In The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), Eminem once again uses his alter ego to attack Gen Z and political correctness. More than 25 years after Slim Shady's debut, the conflict between the provocative persona and the real Marshall Mathers continues to be a prominent part of his music.