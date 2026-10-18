One of the most memorable participants in the history of “Games of the Will“ – Fifo, visits Martin Kanev in the new episode of “Martin's Rules“. The two meet at Pulse gyms, where a sports challenge awaits them, but before that Fifo talks about his experiences in the star tournament.

Fate again brings him face to face with his great rival Alexa, but this time in an unusual situation – his teammate is Alexa's wife, Elitsa. Fifo comments on his loss and answers the question of whether he thinks she intentionally sabotaged his performance.

The conversation goes beyond the reality show. Fifo is now a father and shares his impressions of parenthood, raising children and the difficulties faced by young families in Bulgaria. He also talks about his work as an electrical engineer and his ambitions in CrossFit.

As part of the team of official coaches of “Games of Will“ Fifo also gives advice to future participants in the extreme reality show. The episode also features a sports duel between him and Martin Kanev at Pulse gyms. Who will prevail and will the presenter be able to deal with one of the most prepared athletes in the history of the show?

Source: Edna.bg.